MBIA Inc. (NYSE: MBI): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.09 million MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.46. With the company’s per share price at $6.50 changed hands at $0.56 or 9.43% during last session, the market valuation stood at $332.41M. MBI’s last price was a discount, traded about -12.77% off its 52-week high of $7.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.65, which suggests the last value was 59.23% up since then. When we look at MBIA Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.96 million.

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) trade information

Instantly MBI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 19.49%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.57 added 9.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.21%, with the 5-day performance at 19.49% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) is 10.87% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.39 days.

MBIA Inc. (MBI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the MBIA Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 73.06% over the past 6 months, a -15.52% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for MBIA Inc. will rise 43.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -333.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -40.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.5 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that MBIA Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $6.5 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $16 million and $10 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -59.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -35.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.92%. The 2024 estimates are for MBIA Inc. earnings to increase by 2.76%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

MBI Dividends

MBIA Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 26 and March 01. The 0.00% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.00. It is important to note, however, that the 0.00% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.69% of MBIA Inc. shares while 57.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 67.04%. There are 57.19% institutions holding the MBIA Inc. stock share, with Kahn Brothers Group Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.32% of the shares, roughly 4.84 million MBI shares worth $41.8 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.95% or 3.61 million shares worth $31.19 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.38 million shares estimated at $11.94 million under it, the former controlled 2.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.17% of the shares, roughly 1.13 million shares worth around $8.88 million.