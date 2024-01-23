Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: LBPH) Stock Forecast For 2024: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the latest trading session, 0.53 million Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LBPH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.43. With the company’s most recent per share price at $27.70 changing hands around $2.68 or 10.73% at last look, the market valuation stands at $661.04M. LBPH’s last price was a premium, traded about 4.33% off its 52-week high of $26.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.60, which suggests the last value was 87.0% up since then. When we look at Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.09 million.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LBPH) trade information

Instantly LBPH is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 20.46%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 28.15 added 10.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 359.45%, with the 5-day performance at 20.46% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LBPH) is 401.90% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.71 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.11 days.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (LBPH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 288.03% over the past 6 months, a 8.20% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc will rise 9.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 8.90% for the next quarter.

The 2024 estimates are for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc earnings to increase by 7.31%.

LBPH Dividends

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 29 and March 04.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LBPH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.77% of Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc shares while 67.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.72%. There are 67.88% institutions holding the Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 12.50% of the shares, roughly 2.57 million LBPH shares worth $18.86 million.

Cormorant Asset Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.45% or 2.35 million shares worth $17.27 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. With 0.97 million shares estimated at $6.98 million under it, the former controlled 4.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held about 3.73% of the shares, roughly 0.77 million shares worth around $5.62 million.