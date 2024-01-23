Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ: LI) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the latest trading session, 5.25 million Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ:LI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.89. With the company’s most recent per share price at $28.69 changing hands around $1.24 or 4.53% at last look, the market valuation stands at $23.65B. LI’s current price is a discount, trading about -64.97% off its 52-week high of $47.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.80, which suggests the last value was 27.5% up since then. When we look at Li Auto Inc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.30 million.

Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ:LI) trade information

Instantly LI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.30%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 29.94 added 4.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -23.34%, with the 5-day performance at -5.30% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ:LI) is -13.54% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 31.94 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.19 days.

Li Auto Inc ADR (LI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Li Auto Inc ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -24.84% over the past 6 months, a 9,100.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Li Auto Inc ADR will rise 625.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 141.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 163.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.53 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Li Auto Inc ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $5.49 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.55 billion and $2.6 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 116.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 110.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0.09%. The 2024 estimates are for Li Auto Inc ADR earnings to increase by 80893.51%.