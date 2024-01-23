Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE: JMIA)

In the last trading session, 1.98 million Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE:JMIA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.72. With the company’s per share price at $3.03 changed hands at $0.1 or 3.41% during last session, the market valuation stood at $304.88M. JMIA’s last price was a discount, traded about -67.99% off its 52-week high of $5.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.22, which suggests the last value was 26.73% up since then. When we look at Jumia Technologies Ag ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.48 million.

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE:JMIA) trade information

Instantly JMIA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.02%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.17 added 3.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.16%, with the 5-day performance at -5.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE:JMIA) is -21.71% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.26 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.78 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -10.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $48.52 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Jumia Technologies Ag ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $44.89 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $57.32 million and $50.49 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -15.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -11.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -0.49%. The 2024 estimates are for Jumia Technologies Ag ADR earnings to increase by 57.01%.

JMIA Dividends

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 14 and February 19.

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE:JMIA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Jumia Technologies Ag ADR shares while 17.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.04%. There are 17.04% institutions holding the Jumia Technologies Ag ADR stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.26% of the shares, roughly 9.37 million JMIA shares worth $32.03 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.38% or 1.4 million shares worth $4.79 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2023 were Vanguard International Growth Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. With 6.72 million shares estimated at $18.76 million under it, the former controlled 6.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF held about 0.70% of the shares, roughly 0.71 million shares worth around $2.18 million.