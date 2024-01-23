Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For Compass Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CMPX)

In the last trading session, 1.24 million Compass Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CMPX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.39. With the company’s per share price at $1.45 changed hands at $0.06 or 4.32% during last session, the market valuation stood at $184.86M. CMPX’s last price was a discount, traded about -217.93% off its 52-week high of $4.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.33, which suggests the last value was 8.28% up since then. When we look at Compass Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 511.83K.

Compass Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CMPX) trade information

Instantly CMPX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -19.89%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.8499 added 4.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.05%, with the 5-day performance at -19.89% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Compass Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CMPX) is -9.38% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.62 days.

Compass Therapeutics Inc (CMPX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Compass Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -45.08% over the past 6 months, a 10.81% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Compass Therapeutics Inc will rise 10.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -50.00% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 12.68%. The 2024 estimates are for Compass Therapeutics Inc earnings to increase by 10.04%.

CMPX Dividends

Compass Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Compass Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CMPX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.58% of Compass Therapeutics Inc shares while 71.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.41%. There are 71.25% institutions holding the Compass Therapeutics Inc stock share, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 42.90% of the shares, roughly 22.36 million CMPX shares worth $71.11 million.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.99% or 6.25 million shares worth $19.88 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 2.19 million shares estimated at $6.96 million under it, the former controlled 4.20% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 3.68% of the shares, roughly 1.92 million shares worth around $4.47 million.