Let’s Jump Into The Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ: CYTK) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 2.05 million Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.73. With the company’s per share price at $83.69 changed hands at $2.73 or 3.37% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.21B. CYTK’s last price was a discount, traded about -31.74% off its 52-week high of $110.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.98, which suggests the last value was 68.96% up since then. When we look at Cytokinetics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.57 million.

Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK) trade information

Instantly CYTK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.23%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 86.63 added 3.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.24%, with the 5-day performance at -2.23% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK) is 127.17% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.08 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.04 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cytokinetics Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 155.78% over the past 6 months, a -21.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -10.83%. The 2024 estimates are for Cytokinetics Inc earnings to decrease by -12.64%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

CYTK Dividends

Cytokinetics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 04.

Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.90% of Cytokinetics Inc shares while 115.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 116.99%. There are 115.95% institutions holding the Cytokinetics Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 16.00% of the shares, roughly 15.36 million CYTK shares worth $501.11 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.67% or 12.16 million shares worth $396.76 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund. With 6.48 million shares estimated at $190.95 million under it, the former controlled 6.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund held about 3.47% of the shares, roughly 3.33 million shares worth around $111.21 million.