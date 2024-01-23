JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ: JD) Defies Bearish Expectations and Displays Strong Future Potential

In the latest trading session, 6.11 million JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ:JD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.53. With the company’s most recent per share price at $23.15 changing hands around $1.49 or 6.86% at last look, the market valuation stands at $31.54B. JD’s current price is a discount, trading about -178.44% off its 52-week high of $64.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.82, which suggests the last value was 10.06% up since then. When we look at JD.com Inc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 16.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.83 million.

JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ:JD) trade information

Instantly JD is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.84%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 23.18 added 6.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.89%, with the 5-day performance at -1.84% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ:JD) is -12.43% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 23.55 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.6 days.

JD.com Inc ADR (JD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the JD.com Inc ADR share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -39.66% over the past 6 months, a 16.73% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 25.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for JD.com Inc ADR will fall -7.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 12.10% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 17 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $42.07 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that JD.com Inc ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $35.8 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $42.75 billion and $33.64 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -1.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.40%.

The 2024 estimates are for JD.com Inc ADR earnings to increase by 21.25%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 19.23% per year.

JD Dividends

JD.com Inc ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February. The 0.96% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.22. It is important to note, however, that the 0.96% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ:JD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.31% of JD.com Inc ADR shares while 15.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.98%. There are 15.13% institutions holding the JD.com Inc ADR stock share, with Dodge & Cox Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 1.17% of the shares, roughly 18.46 million JD shares worth $427.66 million.

Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.16% or 18.31 million shares worth $424.09 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF. With 14.12 million shares estimated at $327.13 million under it, the former controlled 0.90% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF held about 0.50% of the shares, roughly 7.81 million shares worth around $180.91 million.