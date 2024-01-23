Is Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the latest trading session, 0.47 million Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.32. With the company’s most recent per share price at $59.44 changing hands around $0.66 or 1.12% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.01B. W’s current price is a discount, trading about -52.61% off its 52-week high of $90.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $29.51, which suggests the last value was 50.35% up since then. When we look at Wayfair Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.64 million.

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) trade information

Instantly W is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 14.88%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 61.26 added 1.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.66%, with the 5-day performance at 14.88% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) is -8.13% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.32 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.81 days.

Wayfair Inc (W) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Wayfair Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -14.38% over the past 6 months, a 84.05% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 25.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Wayfair Inc will rise 91.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 65.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -1.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 27 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.11 billion. 23 analysts are of the opinion that Wayfair Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $2.8 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.1 billion and $2.77 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -34.91%. The 2024 estimates are for Wayfair Inc earnings to increase by 85.00%.

W Dividends

Wayfair Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 26.

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.13% of Wayfair Inc shares while 116.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 123.19%. There are 116.88% institutions holding the Wayfair Inc stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 14.66% of the shares, roughly 13.52 million W shares worth $802.99 million.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.01% or 11.08 million shares worth $658.04 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund. With 6.94 million shares estimated at $412.11 million under it, the former controlled 7.52% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 3.96% of the shares, roughly 3.65 million shares worth around $216.7 million.