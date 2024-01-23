Is TKO Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: TKO) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the latest trading session, 4.1 million TKO Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:TKO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.08. With the company’s most recent per share price at $91.96 changing hands around $14.55 or 18.80% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.55B. TKO’s current price is a discount, trading about -23.63% off its 52-week high of $113.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $72.33, which suggests the last value was 21.35% up since then. When we look at TKO Group Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.25 million.

TKO Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:TKO) trade information

Instantly TKO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 19.54%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 95.92 added 18.80% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 12.72%, with the 5-day performance at 19.54% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, TKO Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:TKO) is 18.41% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.41 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.38 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

TKO Group Holdings Inc (TKO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the TKO Group Holdings Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -10.28% over the past 6 months, a -90.91% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 40.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for TKO Group Holdings Inc will rise 11.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 40.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 103.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $621.74 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that TKO Group Holdings Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $657.57 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $325.3 million and $291.46 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 91.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 125.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 40.62%. The 2024 estimates are for TKO Group Holdings Inc earnings to increase by 14.74%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 17.40% per year.

TKO Dividends

TKO Group Holdings Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 31 and February 05. The 0.26% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.24. It is important to note, however, that the 0.26% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.