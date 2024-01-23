Is Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ: MDAI) Stock Worth Investing In for High Returns?

In the last trading session, 0.85 million Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ:MDAI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.55. With the company’s per share price at $2.34 changed hands at $0.3 or 14.71% during last session, the market valuation stood at $38.12M. MDAI’s last price was a discount, traded about -733.33% off its 52-week high of $19.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.00, which suggests the last value was 14.53% up since then. When we look at Spectral AI Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 580.28K.

Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ:MDAI) trade information

Instantly MDAI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.69%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.67 added 14.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.88%, with the 5-day performance at -10.69% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ:MDAI) is -20.95% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 89480.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.8 days.

MDAI Dividends

Spectral AI Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ:MDAI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 60.85% of Spectral AI Inc shares while 18.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 46.85%. There are 18.34% institutions holding the Spectral AI Inc stock share, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 35.12% of the shares, roughly 0.16 million MDAI shares worth $1.71 million.

Shay Capital LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.00% or 22949.0 shares worth $0.24 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

With 14419.0 shares estimated at $0.15 million under it, the former controlled 3.14% of total outstanding shares.