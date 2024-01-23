Is SelectQuote Inc (NYSE: SLQT) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1.21 million SelectQuote Inc (NYSE:SLQT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.43. With the company’s per share price at $1.07 changed hands at $0.02 or 1.90% during last session, the market valuation stood at $179.47M. SLQT’s last price was a discount, traded about -174.77% off its 52-week high of $2.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.65, which suggests the last value was 39.25% up since then. When we look at SelectQuote Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 491.45K.

SelectQuote Inc (NYSE:SLQT) trade information

Instantly SLQT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.57%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.2100 added 1.90% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.90%, with the 5-day performance at -11.57% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SelectQuote Inc (NYSE:SLQT) is -27.70% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.48 days.

SelectQuote Inc (SLQT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for SelectQuote Inc will fall -21.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -33.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $376.4 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that SelectQuote Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $297.5 million.

The 2024 estimates are for SelectQuote Inc earnings to increase by 54.29%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -9.70% per year.

SLQT Dividends

SelectQuote Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 05 and February 09.

SelectQuote Inc (NYSE:SLQT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.24% of SelectQuote Inc shares while 47.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 52.85%. There are 47.44% institutions holding the SelectQuote Inc stock share, with Brookside Equity Partners, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 10.54% of the shares, roughly 17.68 million SLQT shares worth $34.47 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.02% or 10.09 million shares worth $19.67 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 4.32 million shares estimated at $8.43 million under it, the former controlled 2.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.91% of the shares, roughly 3.2 million shares worth around $3.91 million.