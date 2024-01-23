Is Nuvve Holding Corp (NASDAQ: NVVE) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the latest trading session, 3.11 million Nuvve Holding Corp (NASDAQ:NVVE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.78. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.10 changing hands around $1.12 or 37.58% at last look, the market valuation stands at $204.59M. NVVE’s current price is a discount, trading about -2475.61% off its 52-week high of $105.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.78, which suggests the last value was 32.2% up since then. When we look at Nuvve Holding Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 138.49K.

Nuvve Holding Corp (NASDAQ:NVVE) trade information

Instantly NVVE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.59%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.44 added 37.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.67%, with the 5-day performance at 0.59% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nuvve Holding Corp (NASDAQ:NVVE) is -19.73% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 33080.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.21 days.

Nuvve Holding Corp (NVVE) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Nuvve Holding Corp will fall -1,597.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -1,275.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 65.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Nuvve Holding Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $4.22 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.15 million and $1.2 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 161.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 251.70%.

NVVE Dividends

Nuvve Holding Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 29 and April 02.

Nuvve Holding Corp (NASDAQ:NVVE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.44% of Nuvve Holding Corp shares while 13.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.91%. There are 13.63% institutions holding the Nuvve Holding Corp stock share, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 2.16% of the shares, roughly 0.7 million NVVE shares worth $0.41 million.

Yaupon Capital Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.49% or 0.48 million shares worth $0.29 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.23 million shares estimated at $0.14 million under it, the former controlled 0.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.55% of the shares, roughly 0.18 million shares worth around $0.11 million.