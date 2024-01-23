Is Nutex Health Inc (NASDAQ: NUTX) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the last trading session, 1.01 million Nutex Health Inc (NASDAQ:NUTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.47. With the company’s per share price at $0.19 changed hands at $0.0 or -3.20% during last session, the market valuation stood at $125.84M. NUTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -842.11% off its 52-week high of $1.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.17, which suggests the last value was 10.53% up since then. When we look at Nutex Health Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.16 million.

Nutex Health Inc (NASDAQ:NUTX) trade information

Instantly NUTX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.50%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2081 subtracted -3.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.22%, with the 5-day performance at -9.50% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nutex Health Inc (NASDAQ:NUTX) is 4.80% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.25 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.92 days.

Nutex Health Inc (NUTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nutex Health Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -53.91% over the past 6 months, a 25.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Nutex Health Inc will rise 100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $66.86 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Nutex Health Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $72.6 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $53.72 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 24.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 55.01%. The 2024 estimates are for Nutex Health Inc earnings to increase by 96.27%.

NUTX Dividends

Nutex Health Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 29 and March 04.

Nutex Health Inc (NASDAQ:NUTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 47.52% of Nutex Health Inc shares while 5.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.06%. There are 5.28% institutions holding the Nutex Health Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.47% of the shares, roughly 9.72 million NUTX shares worth $4.1 million.

Truist Financial Corp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.52% or 3.45 million shares worth $1.45 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund. With 9.06 million shares estimated at $3.82 million under it, the former controlled 1.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund held about 0.10% of the shares, roughly 0.67 million shares worth around $0.29 million.