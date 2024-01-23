Is Nustar Energy L P (NYSE: NS) A Good Investment Or A Disaster?

In the last trading session, 8.12 million Nustar Energy L P (NYSE:NS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.68. With the company’s per share price at $21.32 changed hands at $3.29 or 18.25% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.68B. NS’s last price was a premium, traded about 9.38% off its 52-week high of $19.32. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.41, which suggests the last value was 32.41% up since then. When we look at Nustar Energy L P’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 645.94K.

Nustar Energy L P (NYSE:NS) trade information

Instantly NS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.22%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 21.52 added 18.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 14.13%, with the 5-day performance at 13.22% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nustar Energy L P (NYSE:NS) is 17.14% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.69 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.17 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Nustar Energy L P (NS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nustar Energy L P share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 22.60% over the past 6 months, a -17.39% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -1.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Nustar Energy L P will rise 88.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 29.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -4.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $422.32 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Nustar Energy L P’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $420.41 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $429.96 million and $393.87 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -1.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -10.88%. The 2024 estimates are for Nustar Energy L P earnings to increase by 172.67%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 28.90% per year.

NS Dividends

Nustar Energy L P is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 15. The 7.50% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.60. It is important to note, however, that the 7.50% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Nustar Energy L P (NYSE:NS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.83% of Nustar Energy L P shares while 63.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.90%. There are 63.94% institutions holding the Nustar Energy L P stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 18.37% of the shares, roughly 20.37 million NS shares worth $349.18 million.

Alps Advisors Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.78% or 15.28 million shares worth $261.88 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund. With 15.48 million shares estimated at $259.43 million under it, the former controlled 13.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund held about 13.23% of the shares, roughly 14.67 million shares worth around $245.84 million.