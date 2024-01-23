Is Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ: MBLY) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the last trading session, 5.04 million Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ:MBLY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.30. With the company’s per share price at $28.89 changed hands at $0.55 or 1.94% during last session, the market valuation stood at $23.28B. MBLY’s last price was a discount, traded about -66.53% off its 52-week high of $48.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $27.29, which suggests the last value was 5.54% up since then. When we look at Mobileye Global Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.53 million.

Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ:MBLY) trade information

Instantly MBLY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.92%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 30.31 added 1.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.31%, with the 5-day performance at -3.92% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ:MBLY) is -31.57% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.92 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.39 days.

Mobileye Global Inc (MBLY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Mobileye Global Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -28.91% over the past 6 months, a 1.27% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 20.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 19 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $639.8 million. 14 analysts are of the opinion that Mobileye Global Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $284.55 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $565 million and $454.74 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 13.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -37.40%.

The 2024 estimates are for Mobileye Global Inc earnings to increase by 0.66%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.96% per year.

MBLY Dividends

Mobileye Global Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ:MBLY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.00% of Mobileye Global Inc shares while 120.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 122.85%. There are 120.39% institutions holding the Mobileye Global Inc stock share, with Jennison Associates LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 17.13% of the shares, roughly 16.13 million MBLY shares worth $619.81 million.

Norges Bank Investment Management holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.84% or 12.09 million shares worth $423.73 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund and Vanguard International Growth Fund. With 3.9 million shares estimated at $149.89 million under it, the former controlled 4.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Growth Fund held about 4.02% of the shares, roughly 3.78 million shares worth around $168.63 million.