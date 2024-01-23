Is Innodata Inc’s (NASDAQ: INOD) Stock Due For A Strong Run?

In the last trading session, 1.01 million Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.07. With the company’s per share price at $10.02 changed hands at $1.36 or 15.70% during last session, the market valuation stood at $287.67M. INOD’s last price was a discount, traded about -53.29% off its 52-week high of $15.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.18, which suggests the last value was 68.26% up since then. When we look at Innodata Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 412.59K.

Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) trade information

Instantly INOD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 30.98%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 10.14 added 15.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 23.10%, with the 5-day performance at 30.98% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) is 14.12% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.92 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.32 days.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -17.44%.

INOD Dividends

Innodata Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 26.

Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.99% of Innodata Inc shares while 39.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 42.43%. There are 39.46% institutions holding the Innodata Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 5.93% of the shares, roughly 1.68 million INOD shares worth $19.02 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.66% or 1.32 million shares worth $14.95 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 0.83 million shares estimated at $9.36 million under it, the former controlled 2.92% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.08% of the shares, roughly 0.59 million shares worth around $7.66 million.