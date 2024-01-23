Is Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE: GOTU) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the last trading session, 3.8 million Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.27. With the company’s per share price at $3.17 changed hands at -$0.11 or -3.35% during last session, the market valuation stood at $482.16M. GOTU’s last price was a discount, traded about -73.19% off its 52-week high of $5.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.22, which suggests the last value was 29.97% up since then. When we look at Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.90 million.

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU) trade information

Instantly GOTU was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.91%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.45 subtracted -3.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -12.43%, with the 5-day performance at -8.91% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU) is -19.75% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.78 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.58 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (GOTU) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR will rise 93.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $100.08 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $123.47 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $91.08 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 9.90%.

The 2024 estimates are for Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR earnings to decrease by -279.06%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16.03% per year.

GOTU Dividends

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 26 and March 01.

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.11% of Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR shares while 21.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22.79%. There are 21.85% institutions holding the Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 2.09% of the shares, roughly 5.49 million GOTU shares worth $15.85 million.

Strategic Vision Investment Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.61% or 4.23 million shares worth $12.21 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 1.98 million shares estimated at $8.29 million under it, the former controlled 0.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 0.70% of the shares, roughly 1.85 million shares worth around $7.74 million.