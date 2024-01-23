Is Fuelcell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 12.36 million Fuelcell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.78. With the company’s per share price at $1.20 changed hands at $0.04 or 3.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $542.16M. FCEL’s last price was a discount, traded about -263.33% off its 52-week high of $4.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.98, which suggests the last value was 18.33% up since then. When we look at Fuelcell Energy Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.23 million.

Fuelcell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) trade information

Instantly FCEL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.83%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.2700 added 3.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -25.00%, with the 5-day performance at -0.83% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fuelcell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) is -17.81% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 83.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.08 days.

Fuelcell Energy Inc (FCEL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Fuelcell Energy Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -46.90% over the past 6 months, a -11.54% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -6.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Fuelcell Energy Inc will fall -40.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 11.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $25.92 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Fuelcell Energy Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024 will be $28.48 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 50.65%. The 2024 estimates are for Fuelcell Energy Inc earnings to decrease by -13.68%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

FCEL Dividends

Fuelcell Energy Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 07 and March 11.

Fuelcell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.23% of Fuelcell Energy Inc shares while 45.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 45.29%. There are 45.19% institutions holding the Fuelcell Energy Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 10.43% of the shares, roughly 42.42 million FCEL shares worth $91.63 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.37% or 38.1 million shares worth $82.3 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 12.55 million shares estimated at $27.1 million under it, the former controlled 3.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.58% of the shares, roughly 10.48 million shares worth around $22.63 million.