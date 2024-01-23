Is Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: EWTX) Stock Poised for More Growth?

In the last trading session, 3.33 million Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EWTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.12. With the company’s per share price at $15.55 changed hands at $2.51 or 19.25% during last session, the market valuation stood at $986.80M. EWTX’s last price was a premium, traded about 11.58% off its 52-week high of $13.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.12, which suggests the last value was 67.07% up since then. When we look at Edgewise Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 710.46K.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EWTX) trade information

Instantly EWTX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 55.50%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 15.71 added 19.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 42.14%, with the 5-day performance at 55.50% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EWTX) is 69.76% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.34 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.79 days.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Edgewise Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 102.21% over the past 6 months, a -22.83% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Edgewise Therapeutics Inc will fall -41.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -33.30% for the next quarter.

The 2024 estimates are for Edgewise Therapeutics Inc earnings to decrease by -21.42%.

EWTX Dividends

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 26.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EWTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.63% of Edgewise Therapeutics Inc shares while 109.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 110.28%. There are 109.58% institutions holding the Edgewise Therapeutics Inc stock share, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 22.96% of the shares, roughly 14.57 million EWTX shares worth $112.9 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.59% or 7.36 million shares worth $57.02 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund. With 1.35 million shares estimated at $9.81 million under it, the former controlled 2.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund held about 2.01% of the shares, roughly 1.27 million shares worth around $9.29 million.