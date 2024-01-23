Is DocGo Inc (NASDAQ: DCGO) the next life-changing stock to watch out for?

In the last trading session, 2.24 million DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.87. With the company’s per share price at $3.44 changed hands at $0.29 or 9.21% during last session, the market valuation stood at $357.42M. DCGO’s last price was a discount, traded about -214.53% off its 52-week high of $10.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.78, which suggests the last value was 19.19% up since then. When we look at DocGo Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.50 million.

DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO) trade information

Instantly DCGO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.17%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.45 added 9.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -38.46%, with the 5-day performance at 7.17% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO) is -34.48% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.23 days.

DocGo Inc (DCGO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the DocGo Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -59.43% over the past 6 months, a -75.76% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for DocGo Inc will rise 37.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 400.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 40.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $194.21 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that DocGo Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $197.74 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $108.78 million and $111.53 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 78.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 77.30%.

The 2024 estimates are for DocGo Inc earnings to decrease by -61.96%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 31.07% per year.

DCGO Dividends

DocGo Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 11 and March 15.