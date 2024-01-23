Is Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC) a smart move or a risky gamble for your portfolio?

In the latest trading session, 6.79 million Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 6.66. With the company’s most recent per share price at $41.03 changed hands at -$8.66 or -17.42% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.53B. DWAC’s current price is a discount, trading about -22.35% off its 52-week high of $50.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.34, which suggests the last value was 69.92% up since then. When we look at Digital World Acquisition Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.25 million.

Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC) trade information

Instantly DWAC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 83.60%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 50.50 subtracted -17.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 134.49%, with the 5-day performance at 83.60% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC) is 135.29% up.

DWAC Dividends

Digital World Acquisition Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.78% of Digital World Acquisition Corp shares while 4.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.31%. There are 4.15% institutions holding the Digital World Acquisition Corp stock share, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 2.26% of the shares, roughly 0.68 million DWAC shares worth $29.86 million.

Atika Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.36% or 0.11 million shares worth $4.81 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2023 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Series Portfolios Tr-Unusual Whales Subversive Republican Trading ETF. With 17141.0 shares estimated at $0.75 million under it, the former controlled 0.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Series Portfolios Tr-Unusual Whales Subversive Republican Trading ETF held about 0.00% of the shares, roughly 16.0 shares worth around $702.0.