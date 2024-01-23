Is Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) Stock Poised for More Growth?

In the last trading session, 9.02 million Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.19. With the company’s per share price at $48.35 changed hands at $3.43 or 7.64% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.51B. CVNA’s last price was a discount, traded about -29.45% off its 52-week high of $62.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.06, which suggests the last value was 87.47% up since then. When we look at Carvana Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.65 million.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) trade information

Instantly CVNA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.02%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 50.20 added 7.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.67%, with the 5-day performance at 13.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) is -19.15% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 37.68 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.21 days.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Carvana Co. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 5.98% over the past 6 months, a 108.20% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 24.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -64.42%. The 2024 estimates are for Carvana Co. earnings to increase by 106.63%.

CVNA Dividends

Carvana Co. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 26.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.83% of Carvana Co. shares while 100.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 110.03%. There are 100.31% institutions holding the Carvana Co. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 12.18% of the shares, roughly 12.97 million CVNA shares worth $336.25 million.

Spruce House Investment Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.39% or 10.0 million shares worth $259.2 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.28 million shares estimated at $84.95 million under it, the former controlled 3.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.82% of the shares, roughly 3.01 million shares worth around $77.98 million.