Is Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) the next life-changing stock to watch out for?

In the latest trading session, 5.77 million Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.14. With the company’s most recent per share price at $154.82 changing hands around $0.04 or 0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1599.91B. AMZN’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.52% off its 52-week high of $157.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $88.12, which suggests the last value was 43.08% up since then. When we look at Amazon.com Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 43.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 50.14 million.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) trade information

Instantly AMZN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.08%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 157.05 added 0.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.90%, with the 5-day performance at 1.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is 1.77% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 86.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.83 days.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Amazon.com Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 20.20% over the past 6 months, a 278.87% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 25.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Amazon.com Inc. will rise 2,566.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 125.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 39 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $166.15 billion. 31 analysts are of the opinion that Amazon.com Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $142.23 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $149.2 billion and $113.91 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 11.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 24.90%.

The 2024 estimates are for Amazon.com Inc. earnings to increase by 1094.57%.

AMZN Dividends

Amazon.com Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 01.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.62% of Amazon.com Inc. shares while 61.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.36%. There are 61.78% institutions holding the Amazon.com Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 7.33% of the shares, roughly 757.95 million AMZN shares worth $117.45 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.94% or 613.38 million shares worth $95.05 billion as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 289.15 million shares estimated at $44.81 billion under it, the former controlled 2.80% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.11% of the shares, roughly 218.19 million shares worth around $33.81 billion.