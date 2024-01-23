Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ: IVVD): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1.04 million Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ:IVVD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.73. With the company’s per share price at $4.50 changed hands at -$0.2 or -4.26% during last session, the market valuation stood at $495.50M. IVVD’s last price was a discount, traded about -8.44% off its 52-week high of $4.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.98, which suggests the last value was 78.22% up since then. When we look at Invivyd Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.45 million.

Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ:IVVD) trade information

Instantly IVVD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.13%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 4.88 subtracted -4.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 14.21%, with the 5-day performance at 6.13% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ:IVVD) is 35.54% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.37 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.66 days.

Invivyd Inc (IVVD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Invivyd Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 208.22% over the past 6 months, a 33.63% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Invivyd Inc will fall -68.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -18.80% for the next quarter.

The 2024 estimates are for Invivyd Inc earnings to increase by 31.73%.

IVVD Dividends

Invivyd Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ:IVVD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.35% of Invivyd Inc shares while 66.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.20%. There are 66.60% institutions holding the Invivyd Inc stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.06% of the shares, roughly 9.94 million IVVD shares worth $10.44 million.

M28 Capital Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.43% or 9.25 million shares worth $9.71 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.0 million shares estimated at $5.58 million under it, the former controlled 2.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.48% of the shares, roughly 1.62 million shares worth around $1.7 million.