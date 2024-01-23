Investor Confidence Inclines As Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DYN) Shares Gain $0.57

In the last trading session, 1.48 million Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DYN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.85. With the company’s per share price at $16.19 changed hands at $0.57 or 3.65% during last session, the market valuation stood at $993.74M. DYN’s last price was a discount, traded about -22.73% off its 52-week high of $19.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.40, which suggests the last value was 60.47% up since then. When we look at Dyne Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.60 million.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DYN) trade information

Instantly DYN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 17.20 added 3.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 21.73%, with the 5-day performance at -3.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DYN) is 28.39% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.78 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 13.64 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Dyne Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 48.94% over the past 6 months, a -15.48% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -135.08%. The 2024 estimates are for Dyne Therapeutics Inc earnings to decrease by -15.55%.

DYN Dividends

Dyne Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 29 and March 04.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DYN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.12% of Dyne Therapeutics Inc shares while 84.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.91%. There are 84.95% institutions holding the Dyne Therapeutics Inc stock share, with Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 16.20% of the shares, roughly 9.89 million DYN shares worth $111.21 million.

MPM Asset Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.11% or 4.95 million shares worth $55.7 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. With 1.45 million shares estimated at $16.35 million under it, the former controlled 2.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held about 1.62% of the shares, roughly 0.99 million shares worth around $11.26 million.