Investing In Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ: AUR) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 6.3 million Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.07. With the company’s per share price at $3.28 changed hands at $0.18 or 5.81% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.98B. AUR’s last price was a discount, traded about -46.65% off its 52-week high of $4.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.14, which suggests the last value was 65.24% up since then. When we look at Aurora Innovation Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.93 million.

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) trade information

Instantly AUR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.61%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.35 added 5.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -24.94%, with the 5-day performance at 0.61% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) is -24.25% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 46.36 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.53 days.

Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Aurora Innovation Inc will rise 40.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 17.60% for the next quarter.

The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2 million.

The 2024 estimates are for Aurora Innovation Inc earnings to increase by 57.95%.

AUR Dividends

Aurora Innovation Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 15 and February 19.

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 34.12% of Aurora Innovation Inc shares while 57.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.49%. There are 57.64% institutions holding the Aurora Innovation Inc stock share, with T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.98% of the shares, roughly 53.99 million AUR shares worth $158.75 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.20% or 45.54 million shares worth $133.9 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 34.67 million shares estimated at $101.92 million under it, the former controlled 3.20% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.21% of the shares, roughly 13.15 million shares worth around $38.66 million.