Inhibrx Inc (NASDAQ: INBX): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 5.08 million Inhibrx Inc (NASDAQ:INBX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.02. With the company’s most recent per share price at $35.73 changing hands around $2.4 or 7.20% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.69B. INBX’s current price is a discount, trading about -10.55% off its 52-week high of $39.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.31, which suggests the last value was 59.95% up since then. When we look at Inhibrx Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 492.95K.

Inhibrx Inc (NASDAQ:INBX) trade information

Instantly INBX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.09%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 36.00 added 7.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.97%, with the 5-day performance at 2.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Inhibrx Inc (NASDAQ:INBX) is 23.04% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.4 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.37 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Inhibrx Inc (INBX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Inhibrx Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 47.16% over the past 6 months, a -22.93% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Inhibrx Inc will fall -9.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 8.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -89.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $50k. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Inhibrx Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $50k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $274k and $17k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -81.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 194.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -46.76%. The 2024 estimates are for Inhibrx Inc earnings to decrease by -21.36%.