GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 3.47 million GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.11. With the company’s per share price at $1.54 changed hands at $0.04 or 2.67% during last session, the market valuation stood at $395.49M. EAF’s last price was a discount, traded about -337.66% off its 52-week high of $6.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.48, which suggests the last value was 3.9% up since then. When we look at GrafTech International Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.61 million.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) trade information

Instantly EAF was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.41%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.7150 added 2.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -29.68%, with the 5-day performance at -9.41% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) is -30.63% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.56 days.

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the GrafTech International Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -67.85% over the past 6 months, a -124.49% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -14.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 123.73%. The 2024 estimates are for GrafTech International Ltd. earnings to decrease by -118.89%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -5.87% per year.

EAF Dividends

GrafTech International Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 14. The 1.43% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.02. It is important to note, however, that the 1.43% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.18% of GrafTech International Ltd. shares while 81.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.37%. There are 81.22% institutions holding the GrafTech International Ltd. stock share, with Brookfield Corp /ON/ the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 24.91% of the shares, roughly 63.97 million EAF shares worth $322.43 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.99% or 38.51 million shares worth $194.07 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 17.83 million shares estimated at $94.15 million under it, the former controlled 6.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.33% of the shares, roughly 5.98 million shares worth around $30.16 million.