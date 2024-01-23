FREYR Battery Inc. (NYSE: FREY) Stock Today – Analysts’ Views Are Different

In the last trading session, 1.28 million FREYR Battery Inc. (NYSE:FREY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.66. With the company’s per share price at $1.37 changed hands at $0.05 or 3.79% during last session, the market valuation stood at $191.40M. FREY’s last price was a discount, traded about -665.69% off its 52-week high of $10.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.25, which suggests the last value was 8.76% up since then. When we look at FREYR Battery Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.60 million.

FREYR Battery Inc. (NYSE:FREY) trade information

Instantly FREY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.61%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.5200 added 3.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.74%, with the 5-day performance at -11.61% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, FREYR Battery Inc. (NYSE:FREY) is -29.74% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.8 days.

FREYR Battery Inc. (FREY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the FREYR Battery Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -83.49% over the past 6 months, a -18.18% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -6.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for FREYR Battery Inc. will fall -225.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -111.10% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $500k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that FREYR Battery Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $1.3 million.

The 2024 estimates are for FREYR Battery Inc. earnings to increase by 7.16%.

FREY Dividends

FREYR Battery Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 25 and February 29.