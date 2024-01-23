Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) Stock’s Potential for Success in the Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 5.92 million Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.63. With the company’s most recent per share price at $11.44 changing hands around $0.24 or 2.19% at last look, the market valuation stands at $45.81B. F’s current price is a discount, trading about -34.79% off its 52-week high of $15.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.63, which suggests the last value was 15.82% up since then. When we look at Ford Motor Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 50.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 55.39 million.

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) trade information

Instantly F is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.13%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 11.42 added 2.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.11%, with the 5-day performance at -0.13% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) is -3.01% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 138.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.59 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Ford Motor Co. (F) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ford Motor Co. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -18.02% over the past 6 months, a -1.60% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ford Motor Co. will fall -74.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -31.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $39.53 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Ford Motor Co.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $41.93 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $41.77 billion and $36.08 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -5.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 16.20%.

The 2024 estimates are for Ford Motor Co. earnings to decrease by -0.67%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -7.81% per year.

F Dividends

Ford Motor Co. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 06. The 5.46% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.63. It is important to note, however, that the 5.46% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.19% of Ford Motor Co. shares while 56.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 56.27%. There are 56.17% institutions holding the Ford Motor Co. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 8.64% of the shares, roughly 339.91 million F shares worth $3.88 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.30% or 287.02 million shares worth $3.27 billion as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 122.36 million shares estimated at $1.39 billion under it, the former controlled 3.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.40% of the shares, roughly 94.47 million shares worth around $1.08 billion.