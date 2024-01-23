FLJ Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FLJ): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the latest trading session, 1.14 million FLJ Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FLJ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.14. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.69 changed hands at -$0.08 or -10.07% during last session. FLJ’s current price is a discount, trading about -19610.14% off its 52-week high of $136.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.64, which suggests the last value was 7.25% up since then. When we look at FLJ Group Ltd ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 688.70K.

FLJ Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FLJ) trade information

Instantly FLJ was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -22.35%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.9000 subtracted -10.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -65.44%, with the 5-day performance at -22.35% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, FLJ Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FLJ) is -46.01% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 48900.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.03 days.

FLJ Group Ltd ADR (FLJ) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1,657.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.13 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $177.91 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1,657.80%.

FLJ Dividends

FLJ Group Ltd ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

FLJ Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FLJ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of FLJ Group Ltd ADR shares while 86.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.27%. There are 86.27% institutions holding the FLJ Group Ltd ADR stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.43% of the shares, roughly 0.8 million FLJ shares worth $0.24 million.

Highlander Partners, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.25% or 0.46 million shares worth $0.14 million as of Jun 29, 2023.