FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.27 million FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.66. With the company’s per share price at $0.88 changed hands at $0.12 or 15.21% during last session, the market valuation stood at $86.39M. FGEN’s last price was a discount, traded about -2819.32% off its 52-week high of $25.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.33, which suggests the last value was 62.5% up since then. When we look at FibroGen Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.75 million.

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) trade information

Instantly FGEN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 16.73%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.8864 added 15.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.88%, with the 5-day performance at 16.73% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) is 41.81% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.98 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.29 days.

FibroGen Inc (FGEN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the FibroGen Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -58.17% over the past 6 months, a 13.06% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for FibroGen Inc will rise 37.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 46.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $36.18 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that FibroGen Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $37.06 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $34.37 million and $31.84 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 16.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -13.63%. The 2024 estimates are for FibroGen Inc earnings to increase by 14.81%.

FGEN Dividends

FibroGen Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 26 and March 01.

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.21% of FibroGen Inc shares while 71.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.03%. There are 71.31% institutions holding the FibroGen Inc stock share, with Primecap Management Company the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 13.93% of the shares, roughly 13.68 million FGEN shares worth $36.93 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.92% or 9.74 million shares worth $26.3 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. With 5.19 million shares estimated at $14.0 million under it, the former controlled 5.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund held about 3.84% of the shares, roughly 3.77 million shares worth around $7.78 million.