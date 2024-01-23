FaZe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: FAZE) Disappoints Wall Street With 113.59% Stock Price Gain

In the latest trading session, 96.44 million FaZe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FAZE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.15. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.33 changing hands around $0.18 or 113.59% at last look, the market valuation stands at $25.58M. FAZE’s current price is a discount, trading about -290.91% off its 52-week high of $1.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.15, which suggests the last value was 54.55% up since then. When we look at FaZe Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 433.15K.

FaZe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FAZE) trade information

Instantly FAZE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 89.66%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2800 added 113.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 83.33%, with the 5-day performance at 89.66% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, FaZe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FAZE) is 71.25% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.04 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.83 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

FAZE Dividends

FaZe Holdings Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

FaZe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FAZE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.07% of FaZe Holdings Inc shares while 46.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 64.24%. There are 46.21% institutions holding the FaZe Holdings Inc stock share, with Lewin Nick the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 22.30% of the shares, roughly 17.02 million FAZE shares worth $31.48 million.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.45% or 11.03 million shares worth $5.44 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.34 million shares estimated at $0.17 million under it, the former controlled 0.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.16% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million shares worth around $61375.0.