Ensysce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ENSC)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 24.08 million Ensysce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ENSC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.87. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.70 changing hands around $0.56 or 49.12% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.36M. ENSC’s current price is a discount, trading about -980.0% off its 52-week high of $18.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.76, which suggests the last value was 55.29% up since then. When we look at Ensysce Biosciences Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 196.43K.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ENSC) trade information

Instantly ENSC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 50.44%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.6600 added 49.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 60.38%, with the 5-day performance at 50.44% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ensysce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ENSC) is 53.15% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.61 days.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc (ENSC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ensysce Biosciences Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -20.56% over the past 6 months, a 96.78% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ensysce Biosciences Inc will rise 95.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 60.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -20.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $390k. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Ensysce Biosciences Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $250k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.43 million and $950k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -72.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -73.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -242.10%. The 2024 estimates are for Ensysce Biosciences Inc earnings to increase by 58.69%.

ENSC Dividends

Ensysce Biosciences Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 19 and March 20.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ENSC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.70% of Ensysce Biosciences Inc shares while 9.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.50%. There are 9.90% institutions holding the Ensysce Biosciences Inc stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 11.25% of the shares, roughly 0.32 million ENSC shares worth $0.58 million.

Anson Funds Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.27% or 36261.0 shares worth $65269.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 15419.0 shares estimated at $27754.0 under it, the former controlled 0.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 256.0 shares worth around $606.0.