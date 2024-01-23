Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the latest trading session, 0.57 million Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.66. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.74 changing hands around $0.01 or 0.58% at last look, the market valuation stands at $347.48M. EXK’s current price is a discount, trading about -161.49% off its 52-week high of $4.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.65, which suggests the last value was 5.17% up since then. When we look at Endeavour Silver Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.00 million.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) trade information

Instantly EXK is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.01%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.7800 added 0.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.67%, with the 5-day performance at 0.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) is -11.22% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.05 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.44 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Endeavour Silver Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -50.14% over the past 6 months, a -75.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -15.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Endeavour Silver Corp. will fall -50.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -2.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $49.47 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Endeavour Silver Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $54.89 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $81.99 million and $55.46 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -39.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -1.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.78%. The 2024 estimates are for Endeavour Silver Corp. earnings to decrease by -68.75%.

EXK Dividends

Endeavour Silver Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 11.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.63% of Endeavour Silver Corp. shares while 26.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 26.19%. There are 26.02% institutions holding the Endeavour Silver Corp. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.89% of the shares, roughly 19.7 million EXK shares worth $56.92 million.

ETF Managers Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.74% or 5.45 million shares worth $21.15 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. With 10.19 million shares estimated at $24.76 million under it, the former controlled 5.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held about 3.94% of the shares, roughly 7.84 million shares worth around $19.06 million.