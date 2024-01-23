Denison Mines Corp (AMEX: DNN) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the latest trading session, 3.63 million Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.73. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.00 changing hands around $0.09 or 4.71% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.78B. DNN’s current price is a discount, trading about -6.0% off its 52-week high of $2.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.92, which suggests the last value was 54.0% up since then. When we look at Denison Mines Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 17.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.16 million.

Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN) trade information

Instantly DNN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. The jump to weekly highs of 2.0400 added 4.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 12.99%. However, in the 30-day time frame, Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN) is 17.65% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 38.56 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.25 days.

Denison Mines Corp (DNN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Denison Mines Corp share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 63.93% over the past 6 months, a -200.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -15.10% down from the last financial year.

The 2024 estimates are for Denison Mines Corp earnings to increase by 105.30%.

DNN Dividends

Denison Mines Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 07 and March 11.

Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.39% of Denison Mines Corp shares while 43.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 43.87%. There are 43.70% institutions holding the Denison Mines Corp stock share, with Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.83% of the shares, roughly 42.89 million DNN shares worth $53.62 million.

Alps Advisors Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.28% or 38.02 million shares worth $47.53 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Sprott Uranium Miners ETF. With 42.86 million shares estimated at $70.72 million under it, the former controlled 4.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Sprott Uranium Miners ETF held about 4.12% of the shares, roughly 36.63 million shares worth around $45.78 million.