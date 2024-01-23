Could American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the latest trading session, 13.14 million American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.56. With the company’s most recent per share price at $14.14 changing hands around $0.52 or 3.82% at last look, the market valuation stands at $9.24B. AAL’s current price is a discount, trading about -34.94% off its 52-week high of $19.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.86, which suggests the last value was 23.2% up since then. When we look at American Airlines Group Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 46.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 36.08 million.

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) trade information

Instantly AAL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.20%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 14.47 added 3.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.91%, with the 5-day performance at 7.20% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) is 1.14% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 58.64 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.75 days.

American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the American Airlines Group Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -16.23% over the past 6 months, a 386.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -6.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -40.55%. The 2024 estimates are for American Airlines Group Inc earnings to increase by 390.91%.

AAL Dividends

American Airlines Group Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on January 25.

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.30% of American Airlines Group Inc shares while 60.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 60.82%. There are 60.03% institutions holding the American Airlines Group Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 11.97% of the shares, roughly 78.22 million AAL shares worth $1.4 billion.

Primecap Management Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.71% or 37.32 million shares worth $669.48 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund. With 20.31 million shares estimated at $364.29 million under it, the former controlled 3.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Primecap Fund held about 2.91% of the shares, roughly 19.04 million shares worth around $341.65 million.