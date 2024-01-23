Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the last trading session, 3.6 million Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.22. With the company’s per share price at $49.49 changed hands at $0.79 or 1.62% during last session, the market valuation stood at $47.52B. CPRT’s last price was a discount, traded about -4.12% off its 52-week high of $51.53. The share price had its 52-week low at $30.51, which suggests the last value was 38.35% up since then. When we look at Copart, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.37 million.

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) trade information

Instantly CPRT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.04%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 49.55 added 1.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.00%, with the 5-day performance at 4.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) is 1.92% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.92 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.87 days.

Copart, Inc. (CPRT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Copart, Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 8.60% over the past 6 months, a 15.08% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 29.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Copart, Inc. will rise 16.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 8.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.03 billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Copart, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024 will be $1.12 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 24.28%. The 2024 estimates are for Copart, Inc. earnings to increase by 16.67%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 22.30% per year.

CPRT Dividends

Copart, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 19 and February 23.

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.32% of Copart, Inc. shares while 82.56% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.05%. There are 82.56% institutions holding the Copart, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 10.16% of the shares, roughly 97.24 million CPRT shares worth $4.43 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.25% or 79.0 million shares worth $3.6 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Principal Mid Cap Fund. With 26.73 million shares estimated at $1.22 billion under it, the former controlled 2.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Principal Mid Cap Fund held about 2.49% of the shares, roughly 23.85 million shares worth around $1.05 billion.