Compass Inc (NYSE: COMP) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the last trading session, 4.59 million Compass Inc (NYSE:COMP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.91. With the company’s per share price at $3.51 changed hands at $0.26 or 8.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.76B. COMP’s last price was a discount, traded about -47.01% off its 52-week high of $5.16. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.82, which suggests the last value was 48.15% up since then. When we look at Compass Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.54 million.

Compass Inc (NYSE:COMP) trade information

Instantly COMP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.24%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.56 added 8.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.65%, with the 5-day performance at 3.24% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Compass Inc (NYSE:COMP) is 15.46% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.88 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Compass Inc (COMP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Compass Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -2.23% over the past 6 months, a 51.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -53.56%. The 2024 estimates are for Compass Inc earnings to increase by 50.95%.

COMP Dividends

Compass Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 26 and March 01.

Compass Inc (NYSE:COMP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.37% of Compass Inc shares while 63.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.23%. There are 63.68% institutions holding the Compass Inc stock share, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 25.18% of the shares, roughly 117.37 million COMP shares worth $410.78 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.61% or 44.78 million shares worth $156.74 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 12.06 million shares estimated at $50.51 million under it, the former controlled 2.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.23% of the shares, roughly 10.4 million shares worth around $36.42 million.