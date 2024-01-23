Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE: CDE) Stock Forecast: An Analysis

In the latest trading session, 1.36 million Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.78. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.86 changing hands around $0.07 or 2.51% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.09B. CDE’s current price is a discount, trading about -59.09% off its 52-week high of $4.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.00, which suggests the last value was 30.07% up since then. When we look at Coeur Mining Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.37 million.

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) trade information

Instantly CDE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.15%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.90 added 2.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -12.27%, with the 5-day performance at 5.15% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) is -15.63% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 26.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.81 days.

Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Coeur Mining Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -8.92% over the past 6 months, a 43.75% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -10.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Coeur Mining Inc will rise 100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $251.7 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $210.12 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 19.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -108.51%. The 2024 estimates are for Coeur Mining Inc earnings to increase by 32.14%.

CDE Dividends

Coeur Mining Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 20 and February 26.

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.38% of Coeur Mining Inc shares while 74.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.28%. There are 74.24% institutions holding the Coeur Mining Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 8.82% of the shares, roughly 33.73 million CDE shares worth $95.28 million.

Van Eck Associates Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.55% or 32.72 million shares worth $92.44 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2023 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF. With 20.22 million shares estimated at $57.11 million under it, the former controlled 5.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF held about 5.09% of the shares, roughly 19.49 million shares worth around $55.06 million.