Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CKPT)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.31 million Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.96. With the company’s per share price at $1.84 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $43.30M. CKPT’s last price was a discount, traded about -229.35% off its 52-week high of $6.06. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.30, which suggests the last value was 29.35% up since then. When we look at Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 815.08K.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT) trade information

IWith action -5.15%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.65%, with the 5-day performance at -5.15% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT) is 5.14% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.07 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.82 days.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (CKPT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -46.04% over the past 6 months, a 60.79% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc will rise 76.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 57.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -37.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $20k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $74k and $35k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -73.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 6.65%. The 2024 estimates are for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc earnings to increase by 62.20%.

CKPT Dividends

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 01.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.17% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc shares while 18.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.76%. There are 18.44% institutions holding the Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.76% of the shares, roughly 1.41 million CKPT shares worth $3.49 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.86% or 0.39 million shares worth $0.96 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.2 million shares estimated at $0.49 million under it, the former controlled 0.95% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.82% of the shares, roughly 0.17 million shares worth around $0.43 million.