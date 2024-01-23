ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPT) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 26.21 million ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.62. With the company’s per share price at $1.96 changed hands at $0.22 or 12.64% during last session, the market valuation stood at $819.34M. CHPT’s last price was a discount, traded about -596.43% off its 52-week high of $13.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.56, which suggests the last value was 20.41% up since then. When we look at ChargePoint Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 18.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 19.82 million.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT) trade information

Instantly CHPT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.16%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.0400 added 12.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.24%, with the 5-day performance at 3.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT) is -25.48% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 89.37 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.42 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ChargePoint Holdings Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -76.47% over the past 6 months, a -10.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 20.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $119.59 million. 13 analysts are of the opinion that ChargePoint Holdings Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024 will be $126.36 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $152.83 million and $128.14 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -21.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -1.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -140.39%. The 2024 estimates are for ChargePoint Holdings Inc earnings to decrease by -77.47%.

CHPT Dividends

ChargePoint Holdings Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 29 and March 04.