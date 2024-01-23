Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CELH)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.79 million Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.72. With the company’s most recent per share price at $52.19 changed hands at -$0.46 or -0.88% at last look, the market valuation stands at $12.09B. CELH’s current price is a discount, trading about -32.11% off its 52-week high of $68.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $26.75, which suggests the last value was 48.74% up since then. When we look at Celsius Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.34 million.

Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH) trade information

Instantly CELH was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -12.97%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 61.49 subtracted -0.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.27%, with the 5-day performance at -12.97% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH) is 6.32% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 36.99 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.69 days.

Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Celsius Holdings Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 9.19% over the past 6 months, a 185.23% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Celsius Holdings Inc will rise 225.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 46.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 98.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $330.54 million. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Celsius Holdings Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $389.94 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $177.96 million and $218.81 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 85.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 78.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -69.13%. The 2024 estimates are for Celsius Holdings Inc earnings to increase by 186.53%.

CELH Dividends

Celsius Holdings Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 04.

Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 41.77% of Celsius Holdings Inc shares while 61.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 104.86%. There are 61.06% institutions holding the Celsius Holdings Inc stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 38.78% of the shares, roughly 22.18 million CELH shares worth $1.16 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 25.42% or 14.54 million shares worth $763.19 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2023 were Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 7.29 million shares estimated at $382.83 million under it, the former controlled 12.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 8.18% of the shares, roughly 4.68 million shares worth around $245.65 million.