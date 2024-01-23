Can Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (NYSE: CNQ) Be A Game-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 5.0 million Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (NYSE:CNQ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.55. With the company’s per share price at $62.39 changed hands at -$0.59 or -0.94% during last session, the market valuation stood at $67.53B. CNQ’s last price was a discount, traded about -10.18% off its 52-week high of $68.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $48.81, which suggests the last value was 21.77% up since then. When we look at Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.22 million.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (NYSE:CNQ) trade information

Instantly CNQ was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.31%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 65.93 subtracted -0.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.78%, with the 5-day performance at -4.31% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (NYSE:CNQ) is -3.02% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 74.87 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.21 days.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 7.07% over the past 6 months, a -36.47% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -32.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. will rise 11.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 13.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -17.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.96 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $5.97 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $7.09 billion and $6.51 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -1.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -8.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 36.34%. The 2024 estimates are for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. earnings to decrease by -32.43%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -0.74% per year.

CNQ Dividends

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 29 and March 04. The 4.33% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.70. It is important to note, however, that the 4.33% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (NYSE:CNQ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.21% of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. shares while 79.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.50%. There are 79.70% institutions holding the Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. stock share, with Capital World Investors the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 13.69% of the shares, roughly 148.91 million CNQ shares worth $8.38 billion.

Capital Research Global Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.47% or 92.18 million shares worth $5.19 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Europacific Growth Fund and American Balanced Fund. With 45.84 million shares estimated at $2.58 billion under it, the former controlled 4.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Balanced Fund held about 3.03% of the shares, roughly 32.97 million shares worth around $2.13 billion.