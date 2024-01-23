Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE: BFLY) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the last trading session, 1.1 million Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE:BFLY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.96. With the company’s per share price at $1.09 changed hands at $0.03 or 2.83% during last session, the market valuation stood at $225.76M. BFLY’s last price was a discount, traded about -195.41% off its 52-week high of $3.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.76, which suggests the last value was 30.28% up since then. When we look at Butterfly Network Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.87 million.

Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE:BFLY) trade information

Instantly BFLY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.80%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.1800 added 2.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.93%, with the 5-day performance at -1.80% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE:BFLY) is 3.81% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.25 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.57 days.

Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Butterfly Network Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -54.96% over the past 6 months, a 30.95% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.80%.

The 2024 estimates are for Butterfly Network Inc earnings to increase by 33.65%.

BFLY Dividends

Butterfly Network Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 26 and March 01.

Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE:BFLY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.42% of Butterfly Network Inc shares while 45.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 52.21%. There are 45.73% institutions holding the Butterfly Network Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 7.20% of the shares, roughly 12.97 million BFLY shares worth $29.82 million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.06% or 12.72 million shares worth $15.0 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 12.6 million shares estimated at $14.87 million under it, the former controlled 6.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.28% of the shares, roughly 4.11 million shares worth around $9.46 million.