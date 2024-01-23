Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BFRG) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the latest trading session, 1.4 million Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BFRG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.46 changed hands at -$0.25 or -3.73% at last look, the market valuation stands at $39.34M. BFRG’s current price is a discount, trading about -47.06% off its 52-week high of $9.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.36, which suggests the last value was 63.47% up since then. When we look at Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 13.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.26 million.

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BFRG) trade information

Instantly BFRG was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 144.69%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 7.67 subtracted -3.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 98.16%, with the 5-day performance at 144.69% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BFRG) is 123.91% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 89120.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.59 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BFRG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 70.07% of Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc shares while 7.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 26.30%. There are 7.87% institutions holding the Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 0.26% of the shares, roughly 16055.0 BFRG shares worth $99569.0.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.21% or 12635.0 shares worth $78359.0 as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 16055.0 shares estimated at $99569.0 under it, the former controlled 0.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.15% of the shares, roughly 9228.0 shares worth around $57230.0.