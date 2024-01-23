Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: BREA)’s Potential for Significant Price Increase in the Near Future

In the last trading session, 3.38 million Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.27. With the company’s per share price at $2.17 changed hands at $0.88 or 68.18% during last session, the market valuation stood at $24.74M. BREA’s last price was a discount, traded about -148.85% off its 52-week high of $5.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.53, which suggests the last value was 75.58% up since then. When we look at Brera Holdings PLC’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 20020.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.65K.

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA) trade information

Instantly BREA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 149.43%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.6200 added 68.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 230.99%, with the 5-day performance at 149.43% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA) is 294.19% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2220.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.93 days.

BREA Dividends

Brera Holdings PLC is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 32.39% of Brera Holdings PLC shares while 0.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.50%. There are 0.34% institutions holding the Brera Holdings PLC stock share, with UBS Group AG the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.04% of the shares, roughly 1581.0 BREA shares worth $3952.0.

With 371.0 shares estimated at $630.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares.