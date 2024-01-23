Bilibili Inc ADR (NASDAQ: BILI) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the latest trading session, 9.13 million Bilibili Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BILI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.97. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.19 changing hands around $0.98 or 10.69% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.31B. BILI’s current price is a discount, trading about -176.25% off its 52-week high of $28.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.80, which suggests the last value was 13.64% up since then. When we look at Bilibili Inc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.95 million.

Bilibili Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BILI) trade information

Instantly BILI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.54%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 10.65 added 10.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.23%, with the 5-day performance at 1.54% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bilibili Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BILI) is -7.32% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 21.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.16 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Bilibili Inc ADR (BILI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bilibili Inc ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -40.38% over the past 6 months, a 53.47% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 22.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Bilibili Inc ADR will rise 56.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 51.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $886.42 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Bilibili Inc ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $792.96 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $888.52 million and $712.65 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -66.07%. The 2024 estimates are for Bilibili Inc ADR earnings to increase by 47.06%.

BILI Dividends

Bilibili Inc ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 29 and March 04.

Bilibili Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BILI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.57% of Bilibili Inc ADR shares while 13.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.41%. There are 13.06% institutions holding the Bilibili Inc ADR stock share, with Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 3.44% of the shares, roughly 11.27 million BILI shares worth $170.25 million.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.05% or 10.0 million shares worth $151.0 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Artisan Developing World Fund and Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund. With 3.2 million shares estimated at $48.37 million under it, the former controlled 0.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund held about 0.64% of the shares, roughly 2.1 million shares worth around $31.75 million.