Banco Macro S.A. ADR (NYSE: BMA): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the last trading session, 1.04 million Banco Macro S.A. ADR (NYSE:BMA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.84. With the company’s per share price at $30.22 changed hands at $1.61 or 5.63% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.90B. BMA’s last price was a discount, traded about -2.48% off its 52-week high of $30.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.55, which suggests the last value was 51.85% up since then. When we look at Banco Macro S.A. ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 405.68K.

Banco Macro S.A. ADR (NYSE:BMA) trade information

Instantly BMA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 15.87%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 30.52 added 5.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.70%, with the 5-day performance at 15.87% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Banco Macro S.A. ADR (NYSE:BMA) is 11.79% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.86 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.07 days.

Banco Macro S.A. ADR (BMA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Banco Macro S.A. ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 24.27% over the past 6 months, a 126.58% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Banco Macro S.A. ADR will rise 67.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 2.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 27.20% up from the last financial year.

The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $266.04 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -11.82%. The 2024 estimates are for Banco Macro S.A. ADR earnings to decrease by -0.53%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 24.74% per year.

BMA Dividends

Banco Macro S.A. ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February. The 5.65% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.71. It is important to note, however, that the 5.65% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Banco Macro S.A. ADR (NYSE:BMA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Banco Macro S.A. ADR shares while 4.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.58%. There are 4.58% institutions holding the Banco Macro S.A. ADR stock share, with Millennium Management Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.75% of the shares, roughly 0.47 million BMA shares worth $12.44 million.

Odey Asset Management Llp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.55% or 0.35 million shares worth $9.13 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF and Parametric Tax-Managed Emerging Markets Fund. With 0.14 million shares estimated at $2.67 million under it, the former controlled 0.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Parametric Tax-Managed Emerging Markets Fund held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 12600.0 shares worth around $0.33 million.