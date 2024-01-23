AT&T, Inc. (NYSE: T) In 2024: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the latest trading session, 14.7 million AT&T, Inc. (NYSE:T) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.56. With the company’s most recent per share price at $17.17 changing hands around $0.37 or 2.23% at last look, the market valuation stands at $122.80B. T’s current price is a discount, trading about -19.39% off its 52-week high of $20.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.43, which suggests the last value was 21.78% up since then. When we look at AT&T, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 40.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 36.79 million.

AT&T, Inc. (NYSE:T) trade information

Instantly T is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.47%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 17.22 added 2.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.35%, with the 5-day performance at 4.47% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, AT&T, Inc. (NYSE:T) is 4.73% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 90.37 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.26 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

AT&T, Inc. (T) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AT&T, Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 14.88% over the past 6 months, a -5.45% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.30%.

The 2024 estimates are for AT&T, Inc. earnings to decrease by -5.34%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.42% per year.

T Dividends

AT&T, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on January 24. The 6.48% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.11. It is important to note, however, that the 6.48% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

AT&T, Inc. (NYSE:T)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.06% of AT&T, Inc. shares while 56.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 56.87%. There are 56.84% institutions holding the AT&T, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.68% of the shares, roughly 620.3 million T shares worth $9.89 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.48% or 534.77 million shares worth $8.53 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 223.29 million shares estimated at $3.56 billion under it, the former controlled 3.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.38% of the shares, roughly 170.21 million shares worth around $2.71 billion.